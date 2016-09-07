Broken down vehicle causes closure of motorway lane in South Yorkshire

A broken down vehicle is causing congestion on the M1 this morning

A broken down vehicle is causing congestion on the M1 this morning

0
Have your say

Queues are building on a South Yorkshire motorway this morning because of a broken down vehicle.

The lane is closed on the southbound stretch of the M1 between between J31 at Aston and J30 at Barlborough.

Rush hour traffic is beginning to build.

Back to the top of the page