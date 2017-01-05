British Steel staff choose hospice as their nominated charity

British Steel employees in Scunthorpe have chosen Lindsey Lodge Hospice to be their nominated charity.

They were asked to choose their favourite organisation to support from a shortlist of six and 44 per cent of the employees who voted chose the hospice on the town’s Burringham Road.

It provides care for patients and families affected by life-threatening illnesses such as cancer, heart failure, respiratory disease and progressive neurological conditions.

British Steel’s Community Liaison Manager Rebecca Slater said: “We are delighted to be able to support Lindsey Lodge Hospice which provides the finest possible care for people throughout our community.

“There can be few people in the Scunthorpe area who are not aware of the incredible role the hospice’s staff perform. In fact many of us know someone – a relative, friend or work colleague – who has benefitted from the loving and caring support Lindsey Lodge provides in trying circumstances.

“I am sure that is one of the main reasons why our employees were so keen to support the hospice and all it does for the community.”

Lindsey Lodge will now become British Steel’s community partner for the next two years. It will see the company and its Scunthorpe employees raising money for the hospice, which has to raise £1.7m of its £2.5m annual running costs.

Rebecca said: “As well as directly raising money for Lindsey Lodge, we will also be encouraging our employees to volunteer and help the hospice, its staff and patients in any way they can.

“There are a lot of exciting events planned we are looking to work on together and I’m sure our employees will only be keen to show their support and take part.”

Lindsey Lodge Hospice’s chief executive, Karen Griffiths, said: “This is great news for the hospice and we are very excited to be given the opportunity to forge stronger connections with British Steel, the largest local employer, to enable local people living with life-limiting illnesses to benefit.

“We would like to sincerely thank British Steel employees for choosing us as their nominated charity and we hope to be able to engage with them on a variety of levels to develop a partnership approach over the coming months.

“We truly value this relationship, the running costs of the hospice are naturally increasing year on year, and at the moment we require approximately £2.5 million each year to support our current costs. We receive 20% from the NHS, so we have a huge challenge to sustain the service for our local community.”

The unveiling of Lindsey Lodge Hospice as British Steel’s community partner comes a short time after the company launched its building Building Stronger Communities Programme.

It will offer financial and in-kind support for projects focussing on learning and skills, health, safety and wellbeing and protecting and enhancing the environment.

The initiative will also give more opportunities for British Steel employees to volunteer, support the work employees do in the community with a financial awards scheme, continue its Landfill Communities Funding scheme, and support science, technology, engineering and maths in local schools.

To support Lindsey Lodge Hospice, email fundraising@lindseylodgehospice.org.co.uk or call 01724 84371.