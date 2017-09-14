Britain in Bloom success for Eastoft

An Isle community is celebrating blooming great news this week.

Green fingered folk in Eastoft reaped rewards in the East Midlands Britain in Bloom competition, following months of grit and determination.

At a special ceremony held in Boston, members of the Eastoft Gardening Club were pleased to receive the judges award for: “hard work and determination to install the boat floral feature,” and a silver award in the village category.

The judges report said: “Eastoft is an old village with an interesting history which the gardening club have utilised to create an interesting boat feature highlighting where the River Don once flowed before it was diverted.

“Judges were greeted by an enthusiastic team who were all involved in improving Eastoft, they have a strong can-do, hands-on attitude which is addictive.

“They have achieved so much in such a short time, well done.”

The club was praised for three aspects of its work - horticultural achievement, environmental responsibility and community participation. The report added: “The judges were impressed by how many volunteers were invovled and with work done with the local school to involve young people.

“The gardening club has achieved a lot in a very short time, successfuly applying for and gaining funding to carry out the projects they have done since April.”

Club chairman Peter Walker said: “Since we formed 18 months ago we spent the first 12 months fundraising and gaining necessary permissions. We only started work im May this year. A joint effort with club, council, school and residents.”

Eastoft Gardening Club meets on the second Wednesday of each month in the village hall at 7.30pm.

East Midlands in Bloom is a voluntary, non profit making organisation and covers the six counties of Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Northamptonshire and Rutland. The aim of the competition is to encourage the improvement of surroundings through the imaginative use of trees, shrubs, flowers and landscaping. It also aims to achieve a litter free and sustainable environment.