Brewery closes Doncaster pub due to it 'no longer fitting within core estate'

A national brewery chain has closed a Doncaster pub due to the premises 'no longer fitting' within its core estate, it confirmed today.

Greene King closed Lonsdale pub in Sandringham Road, Intake on Friday, December 30.

A Greene King spokesperson said today: “After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision that the Lonsdale pub no longer fits within our core estate.

"We closed it last Friday and it has now been placed on the market.

"We are working with the pub team to find them alternative employment at our nearby pubs.”

Prior to its closure the pub served the Intake community for decades.

It follows the closure of a number of Intake pubs in recent years including The Benbow and the Westminster Social Club.

Residents have reacted to the news of the pub closure on social media.

Anthony Gaunt said: "There will be no pub pubs left soon."

Karl Tracey added: "Many a good night and all day in there."