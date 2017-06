A woman has reportedly fainted and fallen onto tram tracks in Sheffield.

Emergency services were called out to Donetsk Way in Owlthorpe following reports that a pedestrian had passed out and injured herself on the tracks at about 7pm this evening.

Sheffield Supertram tweeted: "Blue route trams will be running from Halfway to Donetsk Way and Birley Lane to Malin Bridge.

"No serve between Donetsk Way and Birley Lane."