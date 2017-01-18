BREAKING: Properties evacuated in Scunthorpe as bomb squad investigate 'unidentified item'

People have been evacuated from a number of properties in Scunthorpe as the bomb squad have been called in to investigate an 'unidentified item'.

The explosives ordinance disposal team has been called in to an address in Cottage Beck Road this afternoon following the discovery.

Members of the public have been evacuated from properties within a 100 metre radius as a precautionary measure.

Humberside Police say this is likely to cause some disruption in the area while the incident is being resolved and they would like to thank the public for their patience.

Officers discovered the item during the pre-planned arrest of a 35-year-old man in relation to allegations of domestic abuse.

Gold commander chief superintendent Judi Heaton said: “As yet we do not know what the nature of the item is and have called in experts from the EOD as a precautionary measure until this has been determined.”