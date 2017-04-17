BREAKING NEWS: Teenager dies in Doncaster crash

An 18-year-old man has died after being involved in a two-vehicle collision in Doncaster this morning.

At around 7am this morning, it is reported that a silver Renault Clio and a white Renault Master van were involved in a collision in Doncaster Road, Hickleton.

An 18-year-old man driving the Clio suffered fatal injuries and died.

A 45-year-old man driving the van suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed this morning while emergency services responded to the incident but it has since been reopened.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of the vehicles prior to the collision.

"Please call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 263 of April 17, 2017.