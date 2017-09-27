BREAKING NEWS: Police called out after man spotted on roof of Sheffield building

Police were called out this evening over concerns for the safety of a man on top of a building in Sheffield city centre.
A spokeswoman for the force said a "number off officers" responded to calls that a person was on the roof of The Balance in Pinfold Street at about 7pm this evening.
But she added that he was helped down by officers and was now "safe and well."
Police had left the scene by 7.45pm.
Almost Done!
Registering with South Yorkshire Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.