BREAKING NEWS: Doncaster woman, 18, alleges she was raped in cellar of Shooters bar by doorman and barman

An 18-year-old woman alleges she was raped by a doorman and a barman at a Doncaster bar that has subsequently been served with a closure notice, it was revealed today.

The incident is reported to have taken place at Shooters bar in Silver Street in Doncaster town centre in the early hours of Sunday, June 25.

Shooters' three-month closure notice is due to expire at midday on September 2, but an extension may be applied for.

A summary license review report due to go before Doncaster Council's licensing sub-committee next week has now disclosed the full extent of the rape allegation; which states the girl was 'befriended' by the bar's doorman, and at around 3.30am she was brought inside to the then closed bar where she was given cocaine and alcohol by the doorman and another individual whose name and role at the bar has not been disclosed.

The young woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, claims she was later taken into the bar's cellar by the doorman and a barman, who both raped her there.



The names of all individuals alleged to have played a role in the incident have been redacted from the report.

It states: "The female stated that she was befriended by the doorman and was taken into the now closed bar at 3.30am where she was given drugs and alcohol by [name redacted] and the bar man.

"The victim states that she was later taken into the cellar of the bar where she was raped by both males. The female was later able to contact the police after being taken from the premises by [name redacted]."

The report has been comprised in the wake of the allegation, which led to Shooters being served with a three-month closure notice on June 29 that was applied for by South Yorkshire Police and granted at Doncaster Magistrates' Court.

The bar's license was also suspended pending an expedited summary license review, which is scheduled to take place at the council's Civic Offices on Monday, July 24.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that a 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were arrested in connection with the incident.

Both men since been released under investigation as enquiries continue, and no-one has yet been charged.

The report states that one of the men whose names have been redacted from the report told South Yorkshire Police Licensing Officer, Andrew Steele, on June 12, 2017 that he was the 'new owner of the bar'.

The man also told Mr Steele that present designated premises supervisor (DPS) Terri Brennan was 'staying in position as DPS' until his partner had passed the necessary course to become the new DPS.

Additional documentation due to go before the licensing sub-committee includes a premises license surrender form for Shooters Bar dated June 27, 2017 signed by Ms Brennan.



The form also states that Ms Brennan has not been the premises licensee since February this year.

As a result Doncaster Superintendent Dan Thorpe has requested that the bar's license is revoked.

The report states: "In view of the incident in question and the concern about a vulnerable female being raped, a [sic] expedited review of the license is required and request that the license be revoked due to the premise not being controlled by the DPS or the new owner not being suitable and adhering to the four licensing objectives."

The four licensing objectives in question, which the premises has a responsibility to uphold, are:

- The prevention of crime and disorder

- Public safety

- The prevention of public nuisance

- The protection of children from harm

