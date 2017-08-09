BREAKING NEWS: Car slams into soldiers in French capital Paris

A car has slammed into soldiers on patrol in Paris this morning.

Six were injured, two of them seriously, in the incident at 6am in the north-western suburb of Levallois-Perret.

The vehicle took off after the incident, which is being described as a 'deliberate act.'

The Paris police department tweeted: "Police intervention is underway. Search underway for vehicle."

Mayor of Levallois-Perret Patrick Balkany said he saw a BMW drive into the group of soldiers and has "no doubt" it was a deliberate act.

He said: "Without any doubt, it was a deliberate act."

"It's an odious act of aggression."

France has been under a state of emergency since November 2015 and has seen a string of attacks on security forces who have been regularly targeted, particularly those guarding key tourist sites.