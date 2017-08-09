BREAKING NEWS: Car slams into soldiers in French capital Paris

A car has slammed into soldiers on patrol in Paris this morning.
Six were injured, two of them seriously, in the incident at 6am in the north-western suburb of Levallois-Perret.
The vehicle took off after the incident, which is being described as a 'deliberate act.'
The Paris police department tweeted: "Police intervention is underway. Search underway for vehicle."
Mayor of Levallois-Perret Patrick Balkany said he saw a BMW drive into the group of soldiers and has "no doubt" it was a deliberate act.
He said: "Without any doubt, it was a deliberate act."
"It's an odious act of aggression."
France has been under a state of emergency since November 2015 and has seen a string of attacks on security forces who have been regularly targeted, particularly those guarding key tourist sites.
Almost Done!
Registering with South Yorkshire Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.