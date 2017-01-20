BREAKING: Major fire at 'former Doncaster Bloodstock Sales'

A major fire has broken out at what is believed to be the former Doncaster Bloodstock Sales building near the town's racecourse.

Onlookers said several fire engines have been at the scene for more than an hour tackling the flames at the site off Carr House Road.

Fire in Doncaster.

Members of the public took these dramatic pictures of the blaze.

The bloodstock site used to be home to hundreds of horses until the Doncaster Bloodstock Sales operation relocated several years ago to just off Leger Way.

