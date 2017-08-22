BREAKING: Doncaster bin strikes are called off

Two planned five day bin strikes in Doncaster have been called off.

Doncaster Council has announced this morning that agreement has been reached between union Unite and waste contract operator Suez.

A post on the authority's Facebook page said: "IMPORTANT: Bin strikes called off.

"A solution has been reached between Suez, Unite and its workforce. This excellent news means the proposed strikes have been called off and it is business as usual for our waste collection services."

The first strike was scheduled to begin tomorrow until August 27 and a further period of strike action from September 2 finishing on Wednesday 6 September.

The initial dispute concerned pay and Suez had offered workers a two per cent increase but this was conditional on the removal of guaranteed overtime, which will in reality mean that workers would have their pay frozen.

The Suez dispute has further deepened as the company has also announced that it is looking to effectively halve the 250 strong workforce by October and is intent on making over 100 workers redundant.