BREAKING: Boy, 11, suffers serious injuries in Sheffield crash

An 11-year-old boy has been hospitalised with serious injuries, following a crash in Sheffield this morning.

The collision took place at around 8.20am, when it is reported that a silver Toyota Yaris was involved in a collision with an 11-year-old boy in Woodseats Road, about ten metres from the junction with Chesterfield Road, Woodseats.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The 11-year-old has been taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a stable condition.

"Did you see the collision?

"Please call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 209 of July 3, 2017."