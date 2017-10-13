Braving the shave for 'one of a kind' Doncaster woman who lost cancer battle aged 25

Four Doncaster workmates are to brave the shave in memory of their 'one of a kind' colleague who lost her battle with cancer aged just 25.

Helen Shingler, of Thorne, died after suffering a brain tumour in June after years battling cancer.

Despite lifelong health problems she inspired her colleagues by taking part in numerous charity challenges, including bake sales and running in the Pretty Muddy race.

Now three women and one man who counted Helen as a close friend and colleague at Doncaster-based autism education specialists the Hesley Group are shaving their heads to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Liz Whiteside, aged 39, of Gainsborough, Claire Wood, aged 46, of Stainforth, Katy Earley, aged 22, of Harworth, and James Banks, aged 27, of Thorne, will lose their locks on November 29 as part of their 'Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow' fundraiser.

Liz said: "Helen was a one of a kind individual, always with a helping hand, never too busy for anyone and showed an outstanding commitment and devotion to a job and people she loved despite her battle.

"Helen did a lot of fundraising for the Teenage Cancer Trust, a charity close to her heart. In Helen's memory and honour, we are continuing her fundraising efforts and would be eternally grateful for any sponsorship or donation that you are able to make."

David Sidebottom, aged 29, therapy assistant at the Hesley Group, also paid tribute to Helen.

He said: "Helen had battled through cancer all her life although you would never have known it.

"She was always bright and happy, never letting her continuing battle weigh her down in any way."

The trio have already raised more than £300 towards a target of £500.

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/team-hesley

In addition, colleagues are hosting a charity ball in her name at the Keepmoat Stadium on February 17 next year.

There will be a two course meal and disco. Prizes, including a football signed by players and the manager of Manchester United, will be raffled off.

Tickets cost £30 per person and organisers are appealing for any businesses who would like to donate raffle prizes to come forward.

For more information contact the Hesley Group on 01302 866906 or email David.Sidebottom@hesleygroup.co.uk