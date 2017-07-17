Boxing coach challenges yobs who smashed up Sheffield club to help rebuild it

A boxing gym boss wants Sheffield people to help him transform a vandalised community centre - and challenged the yobs who smashed it up to play a part in its rebuild.

Residents believe tearaways have been responsible for the destruction of the Boundary Club on Jordanthorpe Parkway.

The Boundary Club is in a bad state.

The smashed-up centre is a dangerous wreck and a blight on the landscape and has been raided for lead pipework since.

But Andy Marlow, who worked on a similar project in the Manor with Brendan Ingle decades ago - would love to see a gym, function room and community centre spring up in its place.

He thinks a relatively modest £30, 000 would get the project up and running and wants businesses to invest.

He said: "Every wall and roof panel has been done, external and internal. It is a shocking shame."

Andy Marlow.

Marlow believes the suburbs are currently experiencing more problems than anywhere else in the city.

He added Batemoor and Jordanthorpe was a nice area but, "like Gleadless Valley, it (trouble) is spreading out."

The owner of the building had given him the go-ahead to build a sports/community centre if funds can be raised.

Marlow, who runs the S18 gym in nearby Dronfield, said: "We want to get community groups based there, we want to get as much funding as we can to try and get it looking something like.

"Hopefully we are going to get the local youths, possibly the kids who have actually done the damage, involved in it and see what we can do from them.

"The area, at the moment, looks like it needs some help."

He believes costs could be a minimum of £30, 000 or up to £100, 000.

Marlow is planning events to get the fund raising going and said a meeting would be held on Tuesday, July 18, with community groups to get their input.

Bob Pullin, councillor for Beauchief and Greenhill, pledged his support to the project.

He said: "I served as a youth magistrate for 10 years and have seen many children from the area who go about causing a nuisance, and I want to help make a difference to change that.

"The area is badly in need of sporting activities for young people aged 14 to 24 and this looks like it would really fit the bill. I am very interested in this."

Coun Pullin said he would try and make contact with Marlow to discuss how to move the project forward.