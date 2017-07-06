Sheffield based boxer Billy Joe Saunders could be in hot water with the sport's governing body after boxing chiefs said they will discuss his Twitter row at their next meeting.

The British Boxing Board of Control has confirmed that it was "aware" of Saunders' tweet showing a picture of male Meadowhall shop assistant Jonny Marsh sporting long hair, make-up and large hoop ear-rings and would "consider" the matter at its next meeting.

Saunders said Mr Marsh's look left him "confused." He has since reportedly been reported to police for hate crime and has received an angry backlash on Twitter.

But the former Team GB fighter, 27, remains unrepentant and has refused to apologise, writing on Twitter: "If you don't like it, f*** off."

WBO middleweight champion Saunders is undefeated in 24 fights and was due to defend his title this weekend in London but the contest was postponed when his opponent was arrested in early June.