Bottoms up! Missing letters turn Sheffield pub sign into cheeky attraction

A disused Sheffield pub has hit rock bottom - after cheeky vandals stripped down letters from its sign, leaving it called The Ass.

The former Bassett pub in Parson Cross has been closed for a number of years - and jokers have wasted no time in having a bit of fun at the hostelry's expense.

The disused pub in Parson Cross.

The letters B, E and two T's have been stripped away from the pub's frontage - so passers by at the Cowper Avenue building are now met with a huge sign which simply reads THE ASS.

The pub's sign, which features a Bassett hound and which is how the drinking den got its name, has so far remained unscathed.