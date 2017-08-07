Bluebell Wood becomes half marathon charity partner

One of the region’s best loved charities has teamed up with the Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon to become an official charity partner for the race.

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, based in North Anston, is encouraging its supporters to don their trainers and take part in the event this year on Sunday 22nd October at Queen’s Park in Chesterfield.

Bluebell Wood cares for children and young adults with life-threatening and life-shortening conditions across North Derbyshire, South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire and parts of North Lincolnshire.

As well as the half marathon, participants can also take part in a one-mile fun run around Queen’s Park, which is open to all ages and abilities – and Bluebell Wood is hoping to get as many of its supporters as possible involved to raise much needed vital funds.

One family being helped by Bluebell Wood is the Salt family from Chesterfield, who were on hand to encourage people to get involved.

Adam Salt was born at 32 weeks and starved of oxygen at birth. He spent 13 weeks in intensive care and during the first two years of his life went through lots of surgery and hospital admissions.

Mum Kerry said: “Adam has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, chronic lung disease and uncontrolled epilepsy. As he has grown, his condition has worsened, as his chest and lungs are damaged. His lungs are not growing at the same rate as the rest of his body.”

The family first came to Bluebell Wood when Adam was six, and his little sister Isla was a baby. Adam visits Bluebell Wood for respite, often with his parents, Kerry and Karl.

Kerry said: “We’ve now been coming to Bluebell Wood for several years and it really feels like we’re part of the family. We treat our stays like a mini break and it means we can do things with Isla that we can’t normally do.

“Thank you so much to all the people who fundraise for Bluebell Wood. Without them it wouldn’t be possible for families like us to have these experiences. It’s a massive escape for us to come here. Isla gets so excited here. It’s like Disneyland because there’s so many toys to choose from.”

Lucy Rathbone, Community Fundraiser, Bluebell Wood: “We’re delighted to partner with the Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon and are looking forward to seeing lots of runners at the start line this October. Every penny raised will help families in Chesterfield and beyond to make special memories together. Everyone taking part for us will be given a free Bluebell Wood running vest, so anyone interested in running for Bluebell Wood should email me on lucy.rathbone@bluebellwood.org.”

John Timms, Events Director at MLS Contracts Ltd, organisers of the event, said: “We are thrilled that Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice has become a charity partner for the Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon. The charity does such tireless work to care for children and young adults at the hospice and in family homes, providing an extremely valuable service to families facing the toughest of times.

“We are looking forward to seeing the charity’s supporters come together on race day to raise vital funds for a much-loved cause.”

The Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon is set to be one of the town’s biggest and most successful community participation events and is backed by Chesterfield Borough Council.

Applications for the half marathon are now open and you can register by visiting www.redbrikchesterfieldhalf.com

For more information about Bluebell Wood visit www.bluebellwood.org.