Blue and Aqua added to bill for Steps' Doncaster Keepmoat Stadium concert

Boy band Blue and Barbie Girl hitmakers Aqua have been added to the bill for Steps' summer concert at Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium.

The huge outdoor show on June 17 next year was announced yesterday, along with a concert by 80s pop icons A-ha a few days earlier on June 14.

The Scandinavian trio will be joined by fellow 80s stars OMD and the Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey for that show while Steps lovers can look forward to hits from the boy band Blue as well as the Danish pop band Aqua renowned around the world for their 1997 number one smash Barbie Girl.

The band also scored success with Doctor Jones and Turn Back Time while Blue scored a string of smash hits with songs such as All Rise, Too Close and If You Come Back.

Tickets for both shows are on sale via www.ticketmaster.co.uk

