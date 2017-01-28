Blaze breaks out at Sheffield nursing home

Firefighters are currently in attendance at a Sheffield nursing home, after a blaze broke out in the ground floor laundry room.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called out to the Northfield Nursing Home in Roebuck Road, Crookes just after 8.10pm this evening.

A total of three fire engines - two from Central and one from Rivelin - were sent out to tackle the blaze.

One remains on the scene, and a South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed the fire is understood to have been extinguished.

It is not yet known whether the home was evacuated or if anyone has been injured in the blaze.

More to follow.