Big gig surprise at Sheffield children’s hospice

An impromptu concert by a top girl band brightened up their day for youngsters and their families at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

The exclusive music performance from girl band M.O was enjoyed by children, staff and volunteers at the hospice, who were able to meet the girls and take photographs during the mid-week visit.

Singers Annie Ashcroft, Frankee Connolly and Nadine Samuels performed their hit songs ‘Not in Love’ and ‘Who Do You Think Of’, before giving out merchandise.

The group members made the journey to Bluebell Wood after hearing the story of courageous Lex Strong, a little boy who sadly passed away at the hospice when he was just seven years old after being diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a childhood cancer.

Annie Ashcroft said: “It was a special moment for us to come and visit Bluebell. Having heard about Lex’s story and the amazing things the team at Bluebell do, I really wanted to come down and show them support.”

Among the many children and young adults who delighted in the VIP treatment meted out to them were Toni Cheshire, Jack Kirsopp, Chloe Griffin, Courtney Allen, and Lex’s mum and sister, Maxine and Olivia Strong.

Jack Kirsopp’s mum, Vicky, said: “M.O’s performance was just fantastic. The girls were so friendly and it means a lot that they could come down and sing for us.”

Courtney Allen, who visits Bluebell Wood regularly for short breaks, added: “I really, really enjoyed it. Their harmonies were great – they gave me goosebumps.”

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice provides care and support for children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions; and the hospitality extends to their families.

This includes end of life care, short breaks, music therapy, counselling, sibling support, home visits and much more.

Any help towards their work and keeping their facilities going is welcomed at bluebell Wood. To find out how you can help them and the 250 children they care for; both at the hospice and in the community, visit www.bluebellwood.org.

