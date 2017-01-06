Bid to open first OAP residential home in village

Warmsworth could be set for its first residential home for the elderly.

Plans have been drawn up for the conversion of a nine-bedroom home on Sheffield Road into a 16-bedroom care home.

A report which has gone before Doncaster Council officers states: “The proposed care home will be an asset to the area by delivering a range of flexible care and support services for residents that will ensure people remain as independent as possible while keeping connected with their local community.

“There are currently no care homes within Warmsworth itself so it will be a positive addition to the village.”

Alterations inside the building will include converting a single storey extension to the rear from a gymnasium into eight self-contained bedrooms, each with a toilet and sink.

A lift is also going to be installed in the property.

There will be parking for 20 visitors or residents and a separate parking area for staff.

The gardens are to be retained for the residents.

The scheme has been proposed by Don Valley Medical Services Ltd.

The company has submitted a detailed planning application to Doncaster Council officers at the Civic Buildings, Waterdale.