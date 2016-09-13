Best building in Sheffield to be decided

Sheffield's Design awards will take place in Fitzalan Square on 26 October.

70 Pinstone Street

The Former Head Post office will host the biennial event, which will begin at 5.30pm.

Twelve buildings have been shortlisted for the prize, comprising architects and industry professionals. A panel of five judges visited all twelve projects before making their final decision. .

Event organizer, Jamie Wilde, 27, feels that people are 'tremendously proud' of Sheffield and the growing interest in the city's buildings is a sign of this, He said that the award is unique because it is specific to the city whereas other Design awards tend to cover regions.

He said: "There have been a record number of entries for this years award, 80% up on the previous competition."

Slinn Street

He added: "Our transition from an industrial city into one with more high technology buildings is reflected in the shortlist this year. Factory 2050, at Europa View, has a very innovative circular design, while the Institute for the Arts in Fitzalan Square has used a lot of the original features and is more of a restorative project, so there is a really good mixture. Of course, some residential properties have also made the list."

The public used to be able to nominate a building for a 'citizens award' but this has been redesigned for this year's ceremony.

"For the first time this year we have created the People's Choice Award to run alongside the main prize. It will consist of all the twenty six entrants that made the original long list, including the twelve on the shortlist, and will be decided by a public vote." said Jamie Wilde.

He added: "We are hoping for quite a big turnout this year. I think we will get a lot design enthusiasts coming just to see the inside of the Former Head Post Office."

Blackburn Meadows

A key feature of Sheffield Design Week, the awards are run by the Sheffield Civic Trust, Sheffield Society of Architects and Integreat Plus.

Carter Knowle Road

Charles Street

Factory 2050

Institue of the Arts

Grey to Green

Muskoka Drive

The Art House

