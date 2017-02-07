Beards, bagels and boiled eggs among kids' big fears!

Dogs and the dark are among British children's worst fears.
Bizarrely boiled eggs, bagels and beards also number among 40 factors that most worry youngsters, according to new research, here accompanied by grown-ups' greatest fear poll - so adults don't feel left out in afraid stakes - that also includes arachnophobia and (still not for faint-hearted 27 years on) Stephen King's IT trailer, complete with coulrophobic Pennywise.
Other common phobias are monsters beneath beds, tooth fairies and going to the loo too.
More unusual fears kids also admit to include buttons, gravy and sound of cutlery rubbing together with one child scared their hair would blow off in the wind.
Despite recent spate of killer clowns, notably here in South Yorkshire, creepy circus performers figure no higher than number 12.
Research of 1,582 parents with children aged 16 and under was commissioned to celebrate this week's "We're Going on a Bear Hunt" DVD release.
Author Michael Rosen, former British Children's Laureate, said: "The film will show children that it's a good thing to face up to our fears and worries."
On average respondents revealed their offspring have three phobias, typically developing them around three years and ten months old.
One cited their child being afraid of mushrooms, another's didn't like red cars while one l'il 'un bursts into tears on seeing anyone but their mum wear hats.
A parent said their kid is scared of hand dryers, another's offspring is afraid of colour green while socks phobia troubles one fearful child.
KIDS' BIG FEARS:
1. Spiders
2. The Dark
3. Monsters under the bed/in the cupboard
4. Thunder and lightning
5. Wasps
6. Being alone
7. Loud noises
8. People wearing masks
9. Dogs
10. Strangers
11. Dentists
12. Clowns
13. Ghosts
14. Needles
15. Snakes
16. Moths
17. Death
18. Costume Characters (eg Football mascots, characters at theme parks)
19. Heights
20. Zombies
21. Doctors
22. Toilets & Bathrooms
23. Blood
24. Sharks
25. Loneliness
26. Bears
27. Cats
28. Loss
29. Ants
30. Santa Claus
31. Flying
32. Worms
33. Dolls
34. Water
35. Birds
36. Cars and other vehicles
37. Butterflies
38. Fish
39. Forests
40. Tooth Fairy