Battle of the brawn - charity strong man competition success

Over a thousand people flocked to North Lindsey College, Scunthorpe, on Sunday to enjoy the glorious sunshine and view some jaw dropping feats of strength, at the fourth annual North Lincolnshire’s Strongest Man competition.

Giants from all around the country did battle in two categories - open and under 105kg, and visitors enjoyed a whole host of rides, stalls and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

The event was held in aid of Lindsey Lodge Hospice, by Scunthorpe-based strong man Richard Cowling, in memory of his sister, Laura Cowling, who passed away there four years ago.

Hospice Fundraiser Sharon Tune said: “On behalf of everyone at Lindsey Lodge, I’d like to say a massive thank you to Richard and his family for all of their support.

“We really appreciate all the effort that goes into planning these events, and we are extremely grateful to everyone who competes and comes along to enjoy the day.”

She added: “We rely on the generosity of local people through donations, fundraising activities and visiting our shops and café’s to enable us to continue to provide the highest quality specialist care to all our patients.”

For more information about Lindsey Lodge Hospice, please visit: www.lindseylodgehospice.co.uk