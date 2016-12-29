Barnsley set to get dancing in the street for TV show

Barnsley will take centre stage in a new BBC television special about what makes Yorkshire great.

Hundreds of people gathered together to dance in the street as part of filming last summer for the forthcoming BBC Two show Our Dancing Town.

Barnsley is one of four Yorkshire towns - the others being Huddersfield, Skipton and York - who put on their dancing shoes for the programme, which aims to celebrate the county’s rich heritage and way of life.

Choreographer Steve Elias put the dancing show together and said he was inspired to do so by the acclaimed 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony.

Steve, whose career spans 25 years having worked on productions including Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Billy Elliot, said he wanted to give members of the public a platform to “tell their stories and show us what makes their town special.

“The choreography is all about scale and impact.

“I genuinely believe dance can change lives.

“This really is dancing in the street - professionally choreographed and captured in one continuous and awe-inspiring shot.”

Barnsley takes centre stage in the first episode on Tuesday, January 10, at 9pm.

He teams up with historian Dave Cherry and learns about the town’s mining heritage and industrial past.

Steve also encounters ex-miners keen to commemorate their camaraderie, taps into the town’s thriving Northern Soul scene and unearths hidden talent in a town chip shop.

From gifted amateurs to complete novices, they join together for one huge dance spectacular.