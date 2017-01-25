Bank closures will 'rip the heart out of' South Yorkshire town

The closure of two banks will 'rip the heart out of a town' in Rotherham, an MP has blasted.

HSBC today announced plans to close their branches in Wath and Thorne in Doncaster.

This comes just a day after Yorkshire bank revealed it will close its branches in Wath, along with those at Broomhill and Firth Park in Sheffield.

Wentworth and Dearne MP John Healey said the double whammy for Wath will leave the town without a bank.

He said: "I am angry. The decision of both banks to pull out of Wath is a disgrace. Banks are supposed to be ‘service’ companies but by pulling out of Wath they are badly letting their customers down.

“The banking system had strong support from taxpayers after they caused the global financial crisis and recession in 2008, now they should be standing by their communities.

“Wath is known as the queen of villages but this could rip out the heart of the town.

“If people want to let the banks know they’re against this decision, I’ve launched a petition that they can sign in my office in Wath.”

HSBC blamed the closures on the way people are now doing more of their banking online. There are 62 branches set to close nationwide, with 384 jobs at risk.

The Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banking Group is closing 79 branches over the next six months across the UK, leading to 400 job cuts.

The group claimed the move was a response to “changes in the way customers want to bank with us” with more doing transactions online.