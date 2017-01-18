Back to nature in Sheffield - Pagan style

Natural healing, art, music and all things spiritual are set to be explored within a new group to be based in Hillsborough.

The Pagan Women’s Group aims to attract like-minded women who will meet each week to discuss, exchange ideas and organise outings.

Long-time pagan, reiki healer and spiritualist Suzanne Lilly, 69, is forming the group, as there is nothing similar in the immediate area.

She applied for and was successful in procuring funding to help her from Ignite Imaginations’ Start-Up scheme, a delivery partner for ‘National Lottery Ageing Better’ funding, for community schemes instigated by anyone over 50 but for members of any age group.

Suzanne said: “As a pagan, I felt there was nowhere for me, and others like me, to get together. I used to travel in to Sheffield but felt it would be much better to have a group in Hillsborough and be able to meet more regularly.

“We now want to get the word out and attract others to come and join us. We can cover whatever members would like during meetings, but will start off looking at healing using herbs and natural products rather than chemicals, and how to produce body creams from natural sources. I’d like us to go on trips to places like Whitby for fossil hunting and suchlike.”

The group is to meet each Wednesday in a room at the Riverside Cafe, Catch Bar Lane, Hillsborough, from 12.30pm to 3pm. Anyone who would like more details can contact Suzanne on 07853 260284.

Grants from Start-Up are on a one-off basis to help get people and projects started. Applicants will be visited by project coordinator Panni Loh and a colleague to talk about their plan and consider its sustainability.

Ms Loh said: “We have helped a wide range of groups and those who apply for funds are of all ages, from 51 to their eighties or nineties.”

Activities fostered with the help of Start-Up include a dementia cafe, Mosborough history Group, a creative writing group with lunch club to follow, a Somali knitting and sewing group, a conservation group in Woodhouse, a weekly tea dance and a Yemeni Men’s Group who enjoy visiting new and inspiring places.

A choir, Sheltered Voices, is a success among residents of a sheltered housing scheme.

“The common thread among all these schemes is that they are run by people who are passionate about their interest and love what they are doing,” added Ms Loh. “It’s great to help people develop their ideas then see them go from strength to strength.”

Anyone aged 50 and above and would like to find out more about the possibility of a Start Up grant for a project in their local area should visit the website Igniteimaginations.org.uk/opportunities