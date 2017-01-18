Austin Powers' Mini-Me actor Verne Troyer's night in Sheffield pub

Austin Powers actor Verne Troyer is set to spend the night in a Sheffield pub next week.

The 2ft 8in actor, who starred as Mini Me in the hit Hollywood movies, will make a personal appearance at The Original Bierkeller on January 26.

Troyer, 48, suffers from cartilage–hair hypoplasia dwarfism, making him one of the shortest men in the world, became an overnight star in 1999 with the release of Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.

In the film, he appeared as the sidekick of Dr Evil, portrayed by Mike Myers and later appeared in the sixth series of Celebrity Big Brother, finishing in fourth spot on the reality show in 2009.

The event takes place at the West Street bar from 7pm and meet and greet tickets are available online and from the venue.