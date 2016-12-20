Arrests made and criminal damage probe launched over disorder in run up to Doncaster Rovers v Grimsby

A man has been arrested for possessing an offensive weapon and an investigation has been launched into criminal damage at a pub, following 'minor outbreaks of disorder' that broke out in Doncaster town centre in the run up to Rovers playing Grimsby Town.

In the hours leading up to Saturday's game at the Keepmoat Stadium police issued dispersal notices to deal with what they have described as 'minor outbreaks of disorder' close to Doncaster train station.

A 30-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

In addition, an incident into criminal damage that is alleged to have happened at a pub in Doncaster town centre on Saturday was reported to the police today

Police have not released the name of the pub where the alleged incident took place, but confirmed that an investigation into it is now underway.

South Yorkshire Police Chief Inspector Adie Brown, who led months’ of planning for the policing operation, said: “Over 4,000 Grimsby fans travelled to Doncaster for the game but I am pleased to say that the day passed without serious incident.

“Thanks to the officers on duty from South Yorkshire Police, support from neighbouring forces, British Transport Police and the two clubs’ supporters’ groups, the operation ran smoothly.“

Anyone with information into should call 101 and quote incident number 315 of December 17.