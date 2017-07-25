Appeal to trace valuables stolen from Doncaster home

Police are appealing for information about several valuables stolen from a Doncaster home.

Officers have circulated pictures of the three watches and jewellery taken from a property in Park Lane, Cantley, sometime between noon on Monday, July 10, and 1.45pm on Friday, July 14.

A watch.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers want to hear from anyone who may hold information about the burglary or who may have been offered any of the pictured items for sale.

"Please call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 556 of 14 July 2017."