APPEAL: Concern growing for missing Doncaster man

Concern is growing for the welfare of a missing Doncaster man.

Trevor Candler, aged 49, was last seen in the Broxholme Gardens area of Bentley on Monday at 1pm.

He is about 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and has a receding hairline. Police believe he is wearing blue jeans and a blue top with long grey sleeves.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We need your help to find Trevor, so we can ensure his welfare. Have you seen him?

"If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 473 of 24 July 2017."