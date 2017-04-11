Anti-social neighbours kicked out of Doncaster estate by police

A property on a Doncaster estate was shut down by a court yesterday in the first action of its kind in the borough.

Doncaster police issued their first residential closure notice for antisocial behaviour at an address in the Cadeby House flats at Balby Bridge.

Police say the decision to issue the notice was taken after local residents had made a number of complaints about the property and the wider negative impact it was having on the community.

To deal with the concerns raised, Supt Colin Mcfarlane, Insp Lynne Lancaster and with officials from Doncaster Council and St Leger Homes took action to tackle the issue, prevent further criminal activity and increase community safety.

Under the notice issued, police were able to temporarily lock down the property and prevent anyone, apart from the resident, from visiting or entering.

To enforce the closure notice on a more permanent basis, the case was taken to Doncaster Magistrates Court yesterday morning.

After presenting the facts and witness testimonies, police have now been granted the right to closure for another three months and the resident has been given until 5pm today to collect his belongings.

Insp Lynne Lancaster who was involved in issuing the notice, said: “This property has been causing distress and upset within the local and surrounding community for some time now.

“To address this we have, with help and support from the local residents, St Leger Homes and the Council, been able to issue the first residential closure notice in Doncaster and effectively remove the threat posed.

“The decision to use a closure notice was taken as previous action we have enforced was not ceasing the behaviour, causing further disruption to the surrounding community.

“I hope our response demonstrates to everyone that we are committed to removing threats and I hope local communities will now feel reassured that all appropriate action will be taken to achieve this.

“Once again I would like to thank all of the residents and our partners at the council as without their support and engagement with officers; we would not have been able to achieve this result.”

Steve Waddington, director of housing services at St Leger Homes, added: “We continue to work closely with the police to ensure our tenants and other local residents are protected from nuisance behaviour – and we are pleased that this residential closure notice has been successful.

“We believe that everyone has the right to live in a quality neighbourhood free from anti-social and disruptive actions – this decision shows that the police will take tough action on behalf of local communities where it’s necessary.”