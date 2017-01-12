Anorexic Sheffield teen starved herself to look like singer Cheryl and lived on an apple a day as weight plummeted to 5st 13lbs

A Sheffield teenager who starved herself to look like singer Cheryl has told how she survived on one apple a day as her weight plummeted to 5st 13lbs.

Sophie Braithwait, 19, has now recovered from eating disorder anorexia and has spoken out to warn others of the dangers of starving themselves.

She has told The Daily Mail how she restricted her diet to such an extent that she took along scales to measure portions when she dined out.

As her condition worsened, she was eventually living off one apple a day to emulate the size of the singer and former X-Factor judge Cheryl Cole, now known as Cheryl Fernandez-Versini.

The turning point came when she passed out from a blood test because her body was so weak, and she has now recovered with the support of her boyfriend and family.

Sophie told the newspaper: 'I'd spend so much time looking at Cheryl and wishing I was as thin as her.

'The reality was that I was extremely ill and a lot thinner than she was, but I just couldn't see it.'

In December 2013 and weighing 9st 10lbs, Sophie downloaded a calorie counting app to lose weight.

She said: 'I cut out junk food and started eating healthily, and I reached my target of 8st within a month. But soon I became obsessed with seeing my weight fall further."

Her mum, June, noticed something was wrong and took her daughter to her GP, who recommended Sophie eat two Magnum ice creams each day in order to increase her calorie intake until she felt comfortable eating more substantial, higher-calorie meals.

Sophie says: 'I thought it was ridiculous, and just carried on restricting my diet."

By September 2014 and weighing 6st 13lbs, she was diagnosed with anorexia and referred to eating disorder charity, South Yorkshire Eating Disorders Association (SYEDA) in Sheffield for a psychological evaluation.

Sophie says: 'Unfortunately I didn't feel comfortable and decided not to attend any more sessions, and over the next few months I only got worse.

By April 2015 Sophie was eating as little as one apple a day and by July she weighed 5st 13lbs and she was referred to St George's Community Health Clinic in Sheffield.

'Every session I told my therapist that I wanted to look like her and be as skinny as her.

'I even had photographs of Cheryl that I'd printed out, and I would show them to my therapists and tell them how amazing she was.'

In December 2015 Sophie made a determined effort to recover from anorexia.

While she struggled at first, Sophie was supported by her now boyfriend Gregg Slater, 21, a marketing executive.

The couple ate out together and enjoyed takeaways at home as Gregg helped Sophie realise that food was not an enemy.

Now, Sophie has beaten anorexia and is weight restored.

She said: 'I can't believe I ever obsessed over a celebrity's body. I've now realised that even fittest person is trying to aspire to look like someone else, but it's a vicious cycle and no way to live your life.

'Anorexia is a dangerous illness, and I'll never neglect my body again.'