Amazon announces 800 new jobs in Doncaster

Internet shopping giant Amazon has announced the creation of 800 new jobs at its Doncaster bases.

The firm is recruiting 20,000 seasonal workers across the UK - and 800 of the posts will be based at the Doncaster fulfilment centres.

Spokesman Stefano Perego, Amazon's director of UK customer fulfilment said: “We prepare year round for the festive season and we’re excited to have over 20,000 seasonal positions available this year to help delight our customers.

“We look forward to welcoming back seasonal workers who return year-after-year to work at Amazon and welcome new faces to the seasonal team.”

More than 800 seasonal workers will join around 1,000 permanent employees at Amazon’s Doncaster centres to help pick, pack and ship customers’ festive orders.

Stuart Morgan, General Manager, said: “We look forward to welcoming more than 800 seasonal workers at Doncaster to play an integral role in helping us deliver an exceptional experience for our customers during the Christmas season.

"We plan all year round for the festive period and the increase in people at our site to provide a positive work environment with a series of fun events that can be enjoyed by everyone.”

Pay rates for seasonal staff start at £7.65 an hour at Doncaster’s fulfilment centres.

Recruitment for seasonal roles is now underway through local recruitment agencies. Further information about working at Amazon can be found at www.jobsatamazon.co.uk