Alert over Sheffield yobs 'throwing burning liquid out of car'

A mum has issued an alert after yobs threw liquid at her out of a car window causing burns to her face.

Kelly Troughton posted details about the attack on Facebook and said it happened in Sheffield Lane Top yesterday evening.

She said the vehicle was a silver car and described those inside as Asian.

Kelly also put up a picture showing a red mark on her face where the liquid is alleged to have hit her.

She urged residents to "watch yourselves" as the yobs had "just squirted me with something out of the window.

"Not sure what it was but it's burning my face. I didn't get a registration or make of the car."