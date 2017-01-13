ALERT: 'Large and slow moving load' set to cause disruption on South Yorkshire roads network this weekend

Motorists and commuters are being warned that a 'very large and slow moving load' will be travelling through South Yorkshire this weekend and may cause delays.

Transport firm First Group said: "On Saturday morning from 7.30am to 1pm there will be a very large and slow moving load being escorted from Kilnhurst in Rotherham, past Conisborough, through Doncaster, into Bawtry, then Blyth and onto Lincolnshire.

"Due to its size and weight - six metres wide, 40 metres long, seven metres high and 240 tonnes it can only travel at 20mph.

"This may cause delays to X78 services and services operating along Balby Road."