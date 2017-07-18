ALERT: Burglars simply 'walked into' 35 Sheffield homes over weekend

Homeowners are being urged to make sure their windows and doors are secure after a spate of 35 'walk in burglaries' across Sheffield last weekend.

South Yorkshire Police have issued home safety advice after a series of incidents in which burglars gained entry through an unsecured door or window.

Officers did not state which areas of the city were the worst affected.

The top ten tips to keep you and your valuables safe are:-

1. Keep doors and windows locked, even if you're just in the garden

2. Trim back any plants or hedges that a burglar could hide behind

3. Keep valuables and car keys out of view and away from doors and windows

4. Review and update your home's security

5.Remember to set your intruder alarm when you go out and when you go to bed

6. Keep your garage and shed locked and tools out of sight

7. Make your property identifiable by marking it with your house number and postcode

8. Register your valuables on immobilise.com to increase the chances of getting them back if they are lost or stolen

9. Don't advertise that your home is empty by telling people that you are going away

10. Call the police if you see any suspicious behaviour

Call police with information on 101.