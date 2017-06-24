ALERT: Bogus workmen steal nearly £2000 from 91-year-old Doncaster man

Bogus workmen stole nearly £2000 from a 91-year-old man in his own home.

Two men knocked on the door of the victim's home in Rossington at 2pm on Wednesday, June 21, and managed to convince the elderly man to pay them £250 for work they claimed to have carried out on his guttering.

They offered to return the next day with a receipt and turned up at his door again on Thursday, June 22, when one of them took the victim to the rear of his home to view work he purported to have completed.

When the victim returned indoors, he realised that £1,700 in cash had been taken.

Elsewhere in Doncaster, officers are also probing reports of two other distraction burglaries and an alleged fraud in recent days, though at present the three incidents are not being linked.

A man is reported to have deceived an 88-year-old pensioner out of £120.

Police said he visited the victim's Thorne home five times between Tuesday and Thursday this week and on each occasion demanded £140 for roofing work he claimed he had undertaken. The victim relented on the final day and paid him £120.

The bogus caller in this case is described as being white, around 5ft 8ins tall and aged around 35-years-old. He was wearing white trousers and a white top.

In addition, a 68-year-old woman rejected an appeal from two men wanting money for building work they claimed to have carried out at a neighbouring home in Devonshire Road in Intake.

The woman let the men into her home after they claimed to need water to mix concrete for the project but turned them away when they returned and asked the woman to pay on the neighbour’s behalf.

The incident happened at 1pm on Thursday, June 22. Both men are described as white, with short brown hair and aged around 30-years-old.

One is described as being of stocky build while the other is slim. The slim suspect spoke with a north east accent and was wearing a Hawaiian style shirt.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call police on 101.