ALERT: 'Bitter old woman' putting out 'tins of salmon laced with antifreeze' in sick bid to poison Sheffield pets

Fed-up residents have told how a 'bitter old woman' is terrorising their neighbourhood by leaving out 'tins of salmon laced with antifreeze' in a sick bid to poison their pets.

People living in Halfway say the sick trick has been going on for several years and a dog died a couple of weeks ago in the latest alleged attack.

Hollow Lane, Halfway.

Antifreeze poisoning is one of the most common forms of poisoning in small animals, which can induce severe vomiting and cause damage to the brain. liver and kidneys.

Residents claim an elderly woman known in the community is behind the cruel campaign, who has also allegedly been spotted throwing eggs at neighbours' windows and scratching their cars.

Police and Sheffield Council's animal control service staff are investigating the latest pet poisoning claims. They have this week distributed dozens of letters to pet owners in Hollow Lane and the surrounding streets urging them to be vigilant when taking pets for a walk.

A woman, who did not want to be named, said: "This has been going on for several years. Every so often we find tins of salmon under our hedge with a white liquid in it. A couple of years ago my cat ate some and was taken to the vets as they got very sick. We think it was antifreeze in it.

"In this latest incident one of the neighbours' dogs - a labrador - died, and another one, a rottweiler, had to go to the vets after falling very ill. I'm not sure what the circumstances are with this new attack, but they were poisoned by something."

She added: "Everyone knows who is doing it. It is the same old lady, she must be very bitter about something.

"A few years ago we saw the same person throwing eggs at windows and scratching cars. Its bizarre. The police have visited a few times. It is time it stopped. "

Inspector Jason Booth, of the Sheffield South East Local Policing Team, said "We have been made aware of reports suggesting local pets may have been deliberately poisoned in this area.

"We take such reports seriously and are closely monitoring the situation and will be paying particular attention to further reports and the area generally."

Contact police with information on 101.

