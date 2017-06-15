Actors brought in to help Rotherham tenants tackle anti-social behaviour

Rotherham Council wants tenants and leaseholders to have more say in shaping services and improving neighbourhoods, and will make this a theme at an upcoming conference.

Getting tenants more involved in the effects of benefits changes such as Universal Credit and tackling anti-social behaviour, will be key issues too at this year’s tenants’ conference on July 5.

Further focus will be placed on home maintenance, understanding how the repairs service works and how to make informed choices about credit and energy switching.

The event at the New York Stadium from 10am to 3pm provides an opportunity to find out how the local Council housing and neighbourhood service is performing.

For the first time a theatre company will take centre stage to act out scenarios regarding anti- social behaviour and providing a basis for discussion about recognising and dealing with communities’ concerns.

Local community groups will give a short presentation on becoming a group, how to get involved, and will share their own experiences.

Coun Dominick Beck said: “We want this year’s conference to be the best yet. There will be hopefully be something of interest to everyone and we are excited to welcome a theatre company for the first time which will add a new dimension and help focus discussions around tackling anti-social behaviour.

“As always there will be a number of stalls offering advice, information and guidance so we hope tenants will take this opportunity to get a range of tenancy related information all under one roof. To book a place call 01709 822786 or e-mail customerinvolvement@rotherfed.gov.uk.”

The event, run in conjunction with RotherFed, includes an awards ceremony.