50 great things you used to do as a kid in the 60s, 70s and 80s - how many can you remember?

They say that childhood is one of the happiest and best times of your life - and here's a list that proves it.
From penny sweets to playing outside, listening to music on cassettes and climbing trees, here's 50 great things that you'll remember doing, knowing or eating if you were a child of the 60s, 70s and 80s - everything from collecting stamps, reading Enid Blyton and playing soldiers, they're all here!
HERE'S THE FULL RUNDOWN
1. Playing outside until it got dark
2. Respect for your elders
3. Knowing all your neighbours
4. Penny sweets
5. Making dens
6. Climbing trees
7. Playing marbles
8.Playing conkers
9. Hide and seek
10. Trips to the sweet shop
11. Music on record players
12. Owning only a few toys and playing with them for hours
13. Reading Enid Blyton
14. Collecting shells on the beach
15. Sherbet dips
16. Swinging on ropes in the woods
17. Skipping
18. Playing hopscotch
19. Hitting a tennis ball against the back of the house
20. Collecting stamps
21. Playing cowboys and indians
22. Playing Monopoly
23. Daisy chains
24. Grandma giving you money
25. Playing football in the park
26. Making paper airplanes
27. Roller skating
28. Building a go kart
29. Watching black and white TV
30. Angel Delight
31. Going to Sunday school
32. Music on cassette tapes
33. Making balsa wood aeroplanes
34. Watching Doctor Who from behind the sofa
35. Scalextric
36. Watching the FA Cup final
37. Blancmange
38. Running into the cold sea
39. Water fights using old Fairy Liquid bottles
40. Building tree houses
41. Playing soldiers
42. Making things out of wood
43. Kicking freshly cut grass
44. Street parties
45. Playing kiss chase
46. Semolina
47. Playing Etch A Sketch
48. Collecting coins
49. Playing Poohsticks
50. Playing Subbuteo
The list was drawn up by builders McCarthy & Stone to mark its 40th anniversary and partnership with the Royal Voluntary Service charity.