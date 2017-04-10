5-star builder secures top industry accolade

Bellway Homes, which is currently developing new housing on Furniss Avenue, Dore has been given the ultimate industry accolade, having been awarded 5-star builder status in the Home Builders Federation’s annual Customer Satisfaction survey.

The 5-star ranking, which was achieved because more than 90 per cent of Bellway purchasers across the country said they would recommend the developer to a friend last year, places Bellway among a handful of the country’s elite hombuilders, and the company is keen for recognition to be given at every level.

Ross Clarkson, Bellway Yorkshire’s sales director, said: “The customer sits at the heart of our business. Every department, from land purchase, through to design, construction, sales and aftercare, is fully aware of their role in the journey which our customers embark on when they purchase a Bellway home.”

“As we celebrate the announcement that we have secured five-star status, we are keen to share the success with people throughout the company. The team at Wyvern Grange has worked astonishingly hard to ensure their buyers enjoyed the purchasing experience. We cannot underestimate the contribution this has made to the company’s overall success.”

Bellway’s Wyvern Grange development was launched in July 2016 and comprises 58 elegant town houses and executive detached homes. To date 13 have sold.

Ray Smallwood, Bellway Yorkshire’s site manager at Wyvern Grange said: “Every employee of every developer covets the HBF’s five-star status. The award is the result of close teamwork and effective communication, and the whole team here in Dore is rightly proud of this achievement.”

“It’s incredibly important for us to set the bar high when it comes to the quality of our work. No site is the same and we have to adapt to new challenges as the development progresses. To have such a fantastic response from our latest residents shows that the hard work is certainly paying off.”

The Customer Satisfaction Survey is conducted annually by the Home Builders Federation (HBF) and the National House Building Council (NHBC) and is completed by purchasers in the weeks after they move into their new home. A five-star rating is awarded to housebuilders if over 90 per cent of its customers would recommend them to a friend.

Stewart Baseley, Executive Chairman of the HBF, said: “The Customer Satisfaction and Star Rating Scheme is an accepted, robust and independently assessed measure of customer service. Achieving the highest levels of satisfaction is a huge challenge that requires commitment from everyone in an organisation from top to bottom. To do so whilst increasing output, to help address our acute housing shortage, is especially commendable.”

The HBF survey was introduced in 2005 and more than half a million surveys have been completed since its inception.