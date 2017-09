A power cut has hit 30 homes in South Yorkshire this morning.

The power has been off at about 20 properties in Loxley since late last night and is not due to be back on until about 11.15am.

About 10 homes in Wath have also been in darkness since midnight but the electric is due to be back on at noon.

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are at both sites attempting to fix the problem.