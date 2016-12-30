2016 Review of the Year: October

Former Sheffield United striker Ched Evans was found not guilty of rape.

Mr Evans had been accused of raping a 19-year-old woman at a hotel room in north Wales, but was cleared at Cardiff Crown Court.

The Wales international and current Chesterfield striker, who fought a five year battle to clear his name, wept and hugged his partner Natasha Massey following the verdict.

He had admitted to having sex with the teenager in a hotel in Rhyl in May 2011, and cheating on his girlfriend in the process, but always insisted it had been consensual.

The 27-year-old was previously found guilty of raping the woman following an earlier trial - but the conviction was later quashed by the Court of Appeal and a retrial ordered. Speaking after the case, Ched said he was ‘overwhelmed with relief’.

*Politicians and campaigners expressed their shock and disgust after the Government announced there will be no inquiry into the Battle of Orgreave.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd announced there will be no statutory inquiry or independent review into the notorious clash between police and striking miners at Orgreave, near Rotherham, in 1984.

She said she made the difficult decision’ because there were no deaths or wrongful convictions’ resulting from the clash. Barbara Jackson, of the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign, said: “This decision is deeply disappointing and absolutely unacceptable.”

*Police revealed that they believe Sheffield toddler Ben Needham died in an accident near a farmhouse where he was last seen on the Greek island of Kos in 1991. Officers suspect he was crushed and buried by a digger which was clearing land close to where Ben was last seen.

*The Star launched a campaign to help disabled people into work. In a series of articles we hope to shine a light on the issue and help people into employment.