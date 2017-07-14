200 South Yorkshire homes hit by power cut

Around 200 homes have been hit by a power cut in Barnsley today.

The worst affected area is Wombwell with 160 properties in darkness.

The power outage was reported at 2pm today and is expected to be back on later this afternoon.

There is also a power cut to 80 homes in Cudworth. This was reported at 10.40am and it is expected to be back on by 6pm.

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are on site trying to fix the problem.