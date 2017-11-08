£10,000 handed to Sheffield group to help Slovak Roma tenants with housing

A community group in Sheffield has been awarded £10,000 to help Slovak Roma families with housing.

Firvale Commuity Hub has received £9,984 funding to develop a project that will support those families navigate the often-complicated private rental market.

Accommodating Difference is an initiative that will see information workers providing useful resources to new tenants, and working directly with Slovak Roma families to explain tenancy agreements.

FCH is also appointing a dedicated housing mediator who will respond to referrals and will aim to resolve conflicts between tenants and landlords and tenants and neighbours.

The cash comes from the TDS Charitable Foundation, which was set up by TDS, the UK’s leading tenancy deposit protection scheme to improve standards in the private rented sector.

In the latest round of funding it gave over £94,000 to 10 organisations across the country. Since its inception, the Foundation has provided over £400k in funding support for organisations across England and Wales.

The community organisation aims to improve social equalities and inclusion for communities experiencing disenfranchisement and marginalisation in Sheffield.

Gulnaz Hussain, executive manager at Firvale Community Hub, said: “This is brilliant news and will enable the Firvale Community Hub to strengthen its work with the Sheffield Roma Network. This work will support new arrivals and residents in improving settlement and integration within the private housing sector.”

Professor Martin Partington CBE, QC and Chairman of the TDS Charitable Foundation, said: “The Accommodating Difference project shares our commitment to raising the standards of the private rented property sector. We’re proud to support the Firvale Community Hub’s work with Slovak Roma families to overcome barriers faced when setting up home within a new community.

“The TDS Charitable Foundation goes right to the heart of the private rented market, with grants aimed directly at benefitting tenants and landlords in communities across England and Wales.