Most Doncaster council tax payers look set to have to stump up an extra £31 next year, budget plans reveal today

Documents due to go before Mayor Ros Jones’ cabinet next week reveal the borough’s planned budget would see a 3.9 per cent rise in bills.

If approved by full council it would see a two per cent rise in money for adult social care, and a 1.9 per cent rise in general council tax.

Band A properties, which make up almost 60 per cent of houses in Doncaster would see a rise of £31.66 per year.

The proposals also include a one percent reduction in council house rents from April 2017 which is part of a national agreement.

Projects budgeted for include a masterplan to transform the town centre and the National College for High Speed Rail, due to open this September. Phase two of the Great Yorkshire Way and a similar link road scheme at Hatfield and Stainforth.

More council homes would be built in 2017/18 with 79 being constructed, 360 new primary school places will be created, and the on-going scheme to replace the borough’s streetlights with more efficient and modern versions will continue amongst other investments totalling £332m until 2021. A new retail and leisure development at Herten Triangle on Lakeside is expected to create around 200 jobs.

Mrs Jones said: “Doncaster’s skyline is changing and will continue to do so as we become the place to be for business and opportunity.

“We cannot take our eye off the future and the place we want to be so the right paced investment is critical. We’ve come a long way as a council and have delivered some impressive schemes and projects for local people without losing our strong financial grip and ensuring we are well run.

“It has not been easy and there have been tough decisions but at its heart is the foundation that this council lives within its means and does the best it can for local people, communities and businesses,” said Mayor Jones.

“I am determined to see this council grasp the exciting opportunities that we have ahead of us and harness our skills, experience, determination and ambition so Doncaster thrives. Despite the tough financial climate we are in, Doncaster has amazing initiatives and future that others envy. We are - through the consistent hard work of local people, businesses and partners - a borough that is going places with a strong voice to be heard.

“The council is continuing to change and we are thinking differently and encouraging everyone to play their part in our borough’s story.

“I am optimistic that these proposals will continue the positive start we have made although the financial pain of more Government cuts will not go away, I am clear that this council deals with those effectively and we are in a strong position going forward.”

The next 12 months from April 2017 will mean the local authority must reduce its spending by £23.5m to keep the financial plan on track and balance the books due to Government cuts.