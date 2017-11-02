Win a Stay & Play package at Drayton Manor Park

Over the past ten years Drayton Manor Park has given more than half a million visitors 280 days of Magical Christmas memories including 159,600 Father Christmas meet and greets and endless magical moments.

This year the festive celebration is set to be bigger, better and more magical than ever before as the popular family attraction celebrates a decade of fantastic festive fun. And we have two family Play & Stay packages to give away!

Starting on Saturday November 18 and running on selected dates throughout the Christmas period, families can dig out their favourite woolly hat and gloves and immerse themselves in the ultimate magical experience.

Visitors of all ages are invited to delight as Europe’s only Thomas Land™ once again becomes the ultimate winter wonderland with guaranteed snow showers up to three times a day. Not to mention sparkling decorations as far as the eye can see plus live shows and magical festive music, sure to get all the family feeling very merry!

The magical makeover continues throughout the park, with an enchanting 30 foot light show Christmas tree taking centre stage and festive music throughout the day. To book tickets, or for more information about the park, visit Drayton Manor or call 0844 472 1950.

For regular updates and news about Drayton Manor Park join Drayton Manor Twitter

For a chance to win a Family Stay & Play Package for two adults and two children, answer this question and email: barbara.craythorn@jpress.co.uk Please type ‘Drayton Manor Magical Christmas Competition’ in the subject line.

How many meet & greets has Father Christmas made at Drayton Manor Park?

Please provide your full name, address and daytime telephone number.

* Closing date for entries is November 8.

* Usual Johnston Press Terms & Conditions apply.

* Winners may visit the park on a date of their choosing during the 2018 season (dates are TBC).

* Selected dates may apply, please check website for opening times.

* Each ticket is for four people, with the maximum of two people aged between 12 – 59 years of age within the family ticket.

* Hotel stays are subject to availability at time of booking, a family room is a double bed and a sofa bed for up to two children, up to the ages of ten years old. Other room types are available at a supplement.

* Prize includes breakfast.

* The prize is non-transferable and no cash alternative is available.

* The winner of the stay and play package must give Drayton Manor Park four weeks’ notice when claiming their prize.

* Pre-booking for all is essential.