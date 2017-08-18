Win £50 to spend at Beauty At Doncaster

Ladies, we are giving you the opportunity to get pampered to perfection with Beauty At Doncaster - one of the areas most prestigious hair and beauty salons.

Located on St Sepulchre Gate in the centre of Doncaster, Beauty At Doncaster boasts a spacious equipped nail and hair salon on the ground floor with a unique pedicure station and a fabulous massaging back wash.

Upstairs houses luxurious treatment rooms, consultation area and a lavish make-up suite.

The extensive treatment menu includes luxury manicure and pedicures, gelish and acrylic nails, waxing, spray tanning, HD brows, lashes, facials, massage and make-up.

Hair styling, hair colouring, pin-ups and extensions are also available while appointments can be booked by calling 01302 321155.

A visit to this haven of tranquillity is a must whether you want to look your best for your own special occasion or you simply want to have a bit of “me time”.

We have teamed up with Beauty at Doncaster to offer five lucky readers the chance to win a £50 voucher toward treatments of their choice. And, with the region’s popular St Leger Festival taking place in September there couldn’t be a better time to pamper yourself.

Visit Beauty at Doncaster or Facebook Page-Beauty at Doncaster for more information on treatments available.

Don’t forget to check out Beauty At Doncaster’s Facebook page for half price ‘Gelish colour of the month’ offer.

To be in with a chance to win a £50 beauty voucher, simply answer the following question and email to: barbara.craythorn@jpress.co.uk Please type Beauty at Doncaster Competition in the subject line and provide your address and telephone number.

QUESTION: Where is Beauty At Doncaster located?

* Closing date for entries is noon on Wednesday August 23 2017.

* Usual Johnston Press Terms & Conditions apply – visit Johnston Press Terms & Conditions

* Full Beauty At Doncaster terms and conditions can be found at Beauty at Doncaster site.